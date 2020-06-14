Harley Samuel (Sam) Stewart, age 83, died peacefully at Comanche County Memorial Hospi-tal, Lawton on June 10, 2020. A decorated Vietnam Veteran, that honored his duties as a sol-dier in many countries, states and in war.
Sam Stewart was born on January 24, 1937 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Samuel and Lucinda Stewart. Sam was raised in the Muskogee area for most of his life until he enlisted into the United States ARMY on April 4, 1958 up until his first retirement on March 14, 1962. He re-enlisted into the Army on March 15,1962. He served the United States Army for 24 years and 3 months, finally retiring on December 31, 1982 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4). Sam was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association and a member of the Korean Veterans As-sociation. He served over 50 years in the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Stewart; son, J.D.; daughter, Debra Mountain and husband Wallace Mountain; granddaughters, Melissa Chrismon and husband Dustin Chrismon and An-gela Grossman; grandson, James Mountain; great grandchildren, Kalla Chrismon, Sebastian Chrismon, Vacie Chrismon, Alexis Chrismon, Kody Mountain, Elizabeth Grossman, George Grossman, Abagayle Love, Rory (Samantha) Mountain, Larkyn Mountain and Jase Mountain, Hailey and Hannah Bargars, and Brianna Guevara; brother-in-law, Charles Honeycutt; sister-in-law, Annie Lambert; nephews, Larry Gardner and Wesley Farmer; nieces, Joyce Miller, Connie Wesse, Brenda Sumter, Judy Maley and husband Wayne Maley; nephews, Billy and Anthony Maley; nieces, Paula Hilton and husband Thomas Hilton; niece Susan Lukens and husband Robert Lukens; nephew, Ronald Holland and wife Lennie among other family rela-tives and many beloved friends. His father, Samuel; mother, Lucinda Stewart; sisters Cherry, and Lydia and brother Carl predeceased Sam.
Sam was a real people person, very plain spoken, generous, big hearted and loved his family. He was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, a private interment will at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com