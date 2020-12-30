Harlee Marie Bigger, 5, was born on July 23, 2015 to Michael and Jacinda (York) Bigger in Lawton. Harlee passed away on Dec. 23, 2020 at home in Mountain View.
Harlee loved playing outside. She was the sassiest of her five siblings, often telling others “I ‘ont know!” (meaning, I don’t know). Harlee and her sister, Raelyn, were the best of friends — they were inseparable. She loved to share everything she got with her siblings. Her favorite thing to do was to pick on her older brother, Carsen. She was constantly bugging him. She absolutely adored her oldest sister, Chloe. She was the biggest daddy’s girl you could ever meet.
Harlee is survived by her parents, Michael and Jacinda Bigger of Mountain View; siblings: Chloe Bigger, Carsen Bigger, Raelyn Bigger, Aycen Bigger, Jeralyn Bigger all of Mountain View; grandparents: Elizabeth and Terrance York of Mountain View; Lawrence Bigger of Carnegie; Jelene Terneus of Fort Cobb; great-grandparents: Lance and Janet Hoyl of Mountain View; aunts and uncles: Whitney Terneus of Mountain View; Laura York of Mountain View; Michael and Brittany Maynard of Port Orford, Oregon; Joseph Hobbs of Mountain View; several other aunts and uncles.
Harlee is preceded in death by her grandfather, Lee York; great-grandparents, Jerry and Marie Bigger, greataunt Mildred York.
The family will be having private funeral services for Harlee followed by a public graveside at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Saddle Mountain Cemetery in Mountain View. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing is practiced. Officiating will be Pastor Sidney Fischer. Under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home in Mountain View.