Funeral service for Harlan R. “Bob” Hamilton Jr., 80, Lawton, will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church. Mr. Hamilton passed away on June 16, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. He was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Kewanee, Illinois. He was raised on a farm and was the fifth of nine children. He joined the United States Army in 1960, which developed into a career spanning over 20 years, serving two tours as a Captain in the Vietnam War and duty stations that included Germany, Turkey and Hawaii. He was later a Drill Sergeant on Fort Sill, where he met his future wife Trudy. Combined, Bob and Trudy had 11 children, and then added one more, because why not? After he retired from the military in 1982, he worked for the Daily Oklahoman and was the District Manager from 1993-2000. After retirement, he also obtained his degree in Education from Cameron University and substitute taught for the Lawton Public School System. Anyone that asked Bob “how are you?” he always replied with “handsome, charming, debonair, funny, mostly modest and just a wee-bit bashful.” He was known for his wit, charm and contagious laugh and has left behind the best stories and memories for those that knew him.
He is survived by the following children and their spouses: Harlan III (Rob) and Dee Hamilton, Florida; Kari Hamilton and Larry Podwill, Florida; Henry and Ruth Philpott, Germany; Willie Philpott; Theodore and Lorie Philpott; Collette Philpott; Robert and Nikki Philpott; Joseph and Barbara Holcomb; Donna Madden; David and Nancy Holcomb and Shaun and Melissa Hamilton, all of Lawton; as well as numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; two brothers: Jim Hamilton and David Hamilton and a sister, Joellyn Sundberg.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harlan Sr. and Loris Hamilton; sisters: Caryl Wolfe; Phyllis Hand; Judy Ince; Cyrilla “Winkie” Zarkovich; first wife Mildred “Millie” Brock; sons: Ronnie Holcomb and Jerry Madden, and wife Waltraud “Trudy” Hamilton.