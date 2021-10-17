Funeral service for Hariette S. Petersen, 73, of Lawton, will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, pastor officiating.
Burial will be at Flower Mound Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mrs. Petersen passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in Lawton.
A special viewing for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hariette was born on June 19, 1948 in Stafford County, Virginia to Paul and Lexi (Blackstone) Hedges. She grew up in Virginia where she attended school. She married Bob Petersen on July 28, 1965 in East Hartford, Connecticut and through their ministry, the lived in many locations in Kentucky including Louisville, Raymond, Owensboro, Bowling Green, and Pellville before coming to Lawton in 2003. During their travels, Hariette was a writer who owned and operated the River City Crier Newspaper and owned an Antique Mall. She also served as the youth minister at their churches throughout Kentucky. She had an artistic mind and was a great decorator. She was a member of First Baptist East.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Petersen, of the home; her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Terry Wells, of Lawton; eight grandchildren and their spouses: Bethany and Jarrett Bowling; Ryan and Hannah Wells; Jordan and Taylor Wells; Brooklyn and Tucker Ingle; Abby Petersen; Haylee Wells; Kinsey Wells; and Tran Yennhi; seven great-grandchildren: Conner; Ethan; Jocelyn; Jentry; Waylon; Lily; and Reagan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lexi Hedges; her son, Chad Petersen; and two brothers: Daniel Hedges and Allen Hedges.