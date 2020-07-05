Funeral service for Hannelore Gaona will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Hannelore Gaona, 77, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Lawton. She was born May 22, 1943 in Schobrowitz, Czechoslovakia to Wenzel and Ida (Streitenberger) Schmidt. Hannelore married SFC (Retired) Jesse Gaona in Germany on June 1, 1962. They recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary together. Hannelore was your typical loyal, dedicated Army wife. Hannelore and Jesse lived in Germany, Arkansas and Hawaii before finally settling in Lawton following Jesse’s retirement from the United States Army. Hannelore was an excellent cook and at one time taught cooking classes at the Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Hannelore is survived by her husband of the home, two daughters, Manuela Gaona of Richland Hills, Texas and Tina Vallejo and husband Geraldo of Indiahoma, Oklahoma, one son, Robert Gaona and wife Cynthia of San Antonio, Texas, four grandchildren, Lora Miller and husband Garrett of Lawton, Geraldo Vallejo, Jr. of Lawton, Madison Gaona of Austin, Texas and Andrew Gaona of San Antonio, Texas, six great grandchildren, Miles, Owen, Emmit and Lilith Miller and Elijah and Emma Vallejo, one sister, Erica Melendez of Puerto Rico and one brother, Heinze Schmidt of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com