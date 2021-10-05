Hae Sun Morgan, age 86, of Lawton passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Lawton.

Hae was born on Aug. 12, 1935 in Incheon, Korea to Yun Fu Yu and Sun Ya Yu. She married the love of her life, John Morgan Jr., on June 26, 1976 in Hawaii.

Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Youg Tae Yu and Youg Fan Yu; one sister, Pu Young Lee and her daughter, Gina Doda.

Hae is survived by her husband of the home; one son, Mike Girard and wife Gina; two daughters: Kathy Aaglan and Sheila Plamer; a special niece, Helen Pak; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Hae Sun Morgan will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com

