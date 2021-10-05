Hae Sun Morgan Oct 5, 2021 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hae Sun Morgan, age 86, of Lawton passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Lawton.Hae was born on Aug. 12, 1935 in Incheon, Korea to Yun Fu Yu and Sun Ya Yu. She married the love of her life, John Morgan Jr., on June 26, 1976 in Hawaii.Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Youg Tae Yu and Youg Fan Yu; one sister, Pu Young Lee and her daughter, Gina Doda.Hae is survived by her husband of the home; one son, Mike Girard and wife Gina; two daughters: Kathy Aaglan and Sheila Plamer; a special niece, Helen Pak; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.Funeral services for Hae Sun Morgan will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists