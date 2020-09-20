In the early morning hours of September 10th, 2020, Hadyn Marshall Williams was unexpectedly and tragically taken from us far too soon at only 24 years old.
Hadyn was born tiny, blue, and already causing trouble on November 11th, 1995 in Lawton, OK to Jeffrey and Cynthia (O’Daniel) Williams. He was more than a month early, but if anyone could scheme as an infant it was him, so he was conveniently born on a national holiday and never had to go to school on his birthday. He spent his childhood torturing his older sister Kalyn, his little brother Daniel, and later his bonus sister Kristie, but he always got away with it because he was mom’s fellow middle child, kindred spirit, and her favorite (her words, people.) When he wasn’t plotting on his siblings or striking up contracts to get rich off chores at Grandma and Grandpa’s, you could find him running wild with his neighborhood friends or on a soccer field. After back to back femur fractures took him out of contact sports, he found a passion for bowling that he never lost. Along with competitive bowling, Hadyn participated in JROTC in high school. Thanks to his JROTC instructor and the grace of God, he managed to graduate from MacArthur High School in 2014. Hadyn entered the service and hospitality industry almost the very day he was old enough to hold a job, and found two of his other passions: serving others and cold, hard cash. Anyone who ever met him in a work environment can testify that he was kind, attentive, and outgoing; traits that weren’t just extended to his customers, but also his coworkers, many of which turned into lifelong friends. Although he had the temper of a cat just out of the bathtub, he had the heart of a lion and his loyalty to those he held close truly knew no bounds. Many people got the privilege of chipping through his tough exterior and getting to know the man behind the smart mouth. Anyone who knew him knew he loved animals more than people (he could have charged admissions to his house as a petting zoo a few times), he never met a child he didn’t get along with (because he was one), and he was literally incapable of listening to music without the entire surrounding neighborhood listening along as well. Further down, however, was a very private part of Hadyn that not many got to see. The side that played the violin, the side that spent thousands of hours volunteering his time to the Special Olympics, the man who knew every word to Taylor Swift and would sing along loudly and unashamed with his sisters and niece. Many never knew these things about him because he was a very humble and private person. In fact, he would hate nothing more than this long, wordy tribute to him and his life. Which is exactly why I have written it; we’ll call it payback for all of my Barbie’s heads he would tear off and throw into our fish tank as children.
Our dear Hadyn is survived by his parents, Cynthia and Andrew Volk (Lawton, OK), his sister Kalyn Williams, her partner Joshua, and his nephews Braxen and Jameson (Lawton, OK), his brother Daniel Williams (Lawton, OK), his sister Kristie Kimmel and niece Emma (Cache, OK), his grandparents Jim and Alice Williams (Lawton, OK), his grandmother Claudia Nolan (Lawton, OK), his uncles Bill Williams (Lawton, OK) and Jerry Williams (Anchorage, AK), his aunt Tammy Holmberg and her husband Kelly (Sterling, OK), several cousins, and his most beloved fur babies Bo and Leona, who will stay in the family and be cherished every day. He is preceded in death by his father Jeffrey Williams, his grandparents William and Barb Nolan, his aunt Dawn Webster, and his sweet fur daughter Molly. Our family has already been graciously blessed with many contributions that will go towards his memorial and services, but anyone who would like to make a donation in his honor may do so to Stephen’s County Humane Society.