Memorial service for H. Oleta Muse-Davenport will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Father Rayanna Narisetti of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Apache officiating.
H. Oleta ‘Lea’ Davenport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 4:12 p.m. with her eldest daughter lovingly by her side. Born in Apache, on Friday, Oct. 1, 1926, to Fred and Eula Muse, she was the second of nine children all of whom preceded her in death.
An exceedingly independent woman for the times, being divorced in the 1950’s and raising her children as a single mother, she held several jobs throughout the years. These included: a bottler at a factory that bottled water for the soldiers in World War II and a nanny in Madeira, California, a hostess at the Officer’s Club in Fort Sill, a sales lady at Bamberger’s and a seamstress in a silk factory in Paterson, New Jersey, and a receptionist for the prosecutor’s office in South Bend, Indiana. She retired at age 55 as a telecommunications specialist from Miles Laboratory in Elkhart, Indiana.
Among her many passions, she refinished antiques, was an avid artist and decorator, cooked Sunday dinners, and spent time with her family and friends. As a devout Catholic she attended services and was active in her church, working with the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ in Donaldson, Indiana.
She is survived by her two children: George (Janice) Carfi Jr. and Diana (Kenny Ragsdale) M. Carfi, from former spouse George Carfi Sr. (deceased) and by her child Karla P. Davenport, from former spouse William C. Davenport (deceased). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Joseph (Chari) Carfi, Desmond (Carla) Carfi, Michael (Amber) Carfi, George Carfi III, Ashley (Chris) Arbutine, Cristine (Joe) DiMarco, Salena Gratzol, and Carissa Gratzol. In addition, she is survived by her 10 great-grandchildren: Sarah Carfi, Dominick Carfi, Paris Carfi, Eli Carfi, Alex Carfi, Ethan Carfi, Daniel Carfi, Samantha Carfi, Brielle Carfi, Gianna DiMarco, and Louisa DiMarco.