Memorial service for H. Oleta Muse-Davenport will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Father Rayanna Narisetti of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Apache officiating.

H. Oleta ‘Lea’ Davenport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 4:12 p.m. with her eldest daughter lovingly by her side. Born in Apache, on Friday, Oct. 1, 1926, to Fred and Eula Muse, she was the second of nine children all of whom preceded her in death.