Marian, known as “Tiny” to friends, was born Sept. 5, 1921, and died in Tulsa on Sept. 19, 2022.
Marian and her husband-to-be, Vernon I. Greer, moved to Tulsa and were married in March 1941. At the end of WWII they opened a flower and gift shop in Lawton, Oklahoma, and retired after 38 years.
Vernon died June 25, 2010, after 69 years of marriage. Marian is survived by her daughter, Dixie Walker; her son, Stephen Greer and wife Patsy; two grandsons: Steve Walker and wife Traci, and Bill Walker; her granddaughter, Ashley Greer and husband Jason Gray; two great-grandsons: William and John Walker; five nieces; three nephews; and one cousin.
Marian and her family were active members of First Presbyterian Church of Lawton beginning in 1946, members of the Lawton Country Club and they actively supported the Salvation Army, Lawton.
Marian enjoyed playing party bridge from late grade school age until the corona virus pandemic. Marian enjoyed people. She had a welcoming smile and a fun sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church of Lawton or the Salvation Army, Lawton.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 1302 SW A Ave., Lawton, OK. Moore’s Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com