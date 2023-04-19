Marian, known as “Tiny” to friends, was born Sept. 5, 1921, and died in Tulsa on Sept. 19, 2022.

Marian and her husband-to-be, Vernon I. Greer, moved to Tulsa and were married in March 1941. At the end of WWII they opened a flower and gift shop in Lawton, Oklahoma, and retired after 38 years.

