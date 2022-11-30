Funeral Mass for H. Glenn “Herky” Williams will be noon Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor officiating.
Burial with Lawton Police Department Honors will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A wake service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the church in Kirk Hall.
H. Glenn “Herky” Williams fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 after a seven year argument with bone marrow cancer (myelodysplastic syndrome).
He was born at the Angus hospital in Lawton on June 17, 1941 to Herbert G. Williams and Mildred Kathleen (Christian) Williams. He was raised by Mildred and Norman R. Raskin in a military family so he lived in Japan after World War II, Germany, and at least six locations in the United States. He served briefly in the United States Air Force but returned to Lawton to care for his grandparents.
He attended Cameron College. He retired from the Lawton Police Department in 1987. Glenn married Dr. Anne Klick Williams in 1987. They had one daughter, Katherine Williams. He had previously been married to Donna Earline Williams. They had one daughter, Staci Williams.
After his retirement, he worked as a private investigator, at AVC (Tandy Corporation), and for Great Plains Technology Center as a substitute teacher and then full time.
He raised quarter horses and rode with the Lawton Rangers for several years. He started playing golf at the age of 50 and was really happy when he shot his age in August 2022 for the second time. He was a Catholic and served as an usher at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Anne; daughters: Staci Williams and Kathy Williams (Joshua Salas); grandchildren: Brandi, Aaron, and Matthew and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses: Holly Stone (Randy); Marc Raskin (Brenda Bowling); Bruce Raskin (Rhonda); Robin Blood; Michael Williams; Kimberly Williams (Mark) and Kristi Wright (Kyle).
In lieu of flowers, please support the establishment of the H. Glenn Williams Endowed Scholarship in Criminal Justice at Cameron University. Checks should be made to the Cameron University Foundation, 2800 W. Gore Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505. You may also call 580-581-2999 or email foundation@cameron.edu. Please indicate in the memo block: H. Glenn Williams Endowed Scholarship in Criminal Justice.