Doug Kemper began his journey to heaven on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. While Doug was born in Tulsa on Jan. 29, 1945, he always considered Lawton his hometown. He often said he did a terrible job of retiring as he returned to the area after a long and fruitful career in the zoo/aquarium business to design and open The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center, his final gift to natural science education and conservation efforts.
Doug graduated from Lawton High School and attended college at the Oklahoma City University where he majored in art and minored in biology, graduating with honors.
Doug’s love of animals, especially reptiles, led him to his first job in the zoo business. From 1965-1967 he worked as the Herpetarium supervisor at the Oklahoma City Zoo.
He served his country from 1968-1969 as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and remained an unwavering patriot throughout his life.
In 1969 he returned from service to the field as Associate Curator at the New York Aquarium and Osborn Laboratories of Marine Science, New York Zoological Society in Brooklyn, NY.
In 1973, Doug embarked on his first major development project for the City of Seattle where he brought the multi-million-dollar Seattle Aquarium to life from the ground up, receiving many major national and regional awards for excellence in exhibit achievement and design.
After such great success, Doug founded his own company called EXIS (Exhibit and Interpretive Systems) in 1981 which went on to serve many aquariums and zoological clients across the country in concepting, exhibit design and construction, education and research program development, and administration/management services. He managed his EXIS clients all while continuing to bring major projects to life such as the The Aquarium at Moody Gardens in Galveston, which he served as founding director and brought to life from 1997-2000. He began work as the founding director of the Oklahoma Aquarium and Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation in Jenks, Oklahoma, bringing that vision to reality from 1991-2001. Doug was asked to join the Gulf Coast Zoological Society & The ZOO in Northwest Florida in 2001 to lead their transition from private ownership to a 501©(3) operation, which he did through 2007.
In 2008, Doug “retired” and promptly began developing the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center in partnership with the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority as a way to breath economic stimulus into the Medicine Park community and provide a unique attraction for all ages to enjoy.
Though it is uncertain whether Doug made his way to the Lord on a Harley Davidson or among a pod of jubilant dolphins, it is certain he was received with great glory and fanfare. He had a brilliant, creative mind and a huge heart for natural science, education and his community. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and respected him.
Doug is survived by his brother, Michael Kemper, and a host of loving friends.
He is predeceased by his mother Vivian Kemper, his father Howard Doug Kemper, his brother Rodney Kemper, and his brother-in-law Michael Van Grover.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, Michael asks that you make a contribution in Doug’s name to The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center. Please mail checks or drop them off at the gift shop. Address to: Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center, P.O. Box 337, Medicine Park, OK 73557
