Gwendolyn Vernona Patmon Bolden born April 11, 1931 to Vernon C. and Ruby I. Patmon in Guthrie. Raised mostly by her grandmother Florence Patterson while her parents taught school. She joined Bethlehem Baptist Church as a small child with her family until moving to Greater Galilee Baptist . Went to public school in Guthrie, Tulsa and Lawton Public School, she graduated “Magna Cum Laude” from Douglas in 1949.

She received her cosmetology license from Langston University. She did hair for many many years even after retirement, friends came to her house for a press and curl. She married John Crocker in 1951. To that union they had four children Tanya Y. Crocker (deceased).