Gwendolyn Vernona Patmon Bolden born April 11, 1931 to Vernon C. and Ruby I. Patmon in Guthrie. Raised mostly by her grandmother Florence Patterson while her parents taught school. She joined Bethlehem Baptist Church as a small child with her family until moving to Greater Galilee Baptist . Went to public school in Guthrie, Tulsa and Lawton Public School, she graduated “Magna Cum Laude” from Douglas in 1949.
She received her cosmetology license from Langston University. She did hair for many many years even after retirement, friends came to her house for a press and curl. She married John Crocker in 1951. To that union they had four children Tanya Y. Crocker (deceased).
In 1987 she married James H. Bolden who preceded her in death in 1995, at which time she officially retired from doing hair.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: John Patmon, Ola Patmon Alexander, Willie (Billie) Verrett.
Anyone who knew mama knew that she said what was on her mind, blunt not sugar coated. No filter. Even with dementia. For three years living in San Antonio, she always asked when was she going back home.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Michelle Cosey; Vernon Crocker (Vickye); V. Kaye Crocker; grandchildren: Shawn Crocker; Stephanie Nelson; Antonio Crocker (Ashley); Jaylen Crocker-Johnson; Vernon Crocker Jr.; Valerie Crocker, and LaShaunda Crocker-Keifer; 11 great-grands; two great great-grands, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and play daughters.
View will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug 18, 2022 at Howard Harris Funeral Services Chapel. Services will be Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Lawton.