Gwendolyn “Gwen” Sue Nance, of Apache, was born June 10, 1939 in Anadarko to Clifford Estley and Dove Ardella (Reynolds) Belew. She passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Lawton at the age of 82.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Apache First Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Palesano officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home of Apache.
Gwen graduated from Apache High School with the Class of 1957. She was employed at Fort Sill as an Officer Student Personnel Clerk in Civil Service for 30 years. This made her very proud because she would help young soldiers obtain their rank. When she retired, she received many commander’s coins and service awards.
A few of her passions included gardening, farming, and traveling with family and friends. She enjoyed visiting Alaska, Canada, and the New England states with her best friend.
Gwen served her church in many capacities including the youth group and various committees.
Gwen’s family meant everything to her. She loved them dearly and enjoyed creating lifelong memories. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Wilma England.
Gwen is survived by her daughters: Dana Michelle and husband Sean Huckleberry, of Littleton, Colorado, and Ashley Renee and husband Brady Roach of Cache; and her grandsons: Ben Huckleberry, Leighton Roach, and Logan Roach.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 327, Apache, OK 73006.