Gwendolyn Kay Howard, 64, of Houston, Texas passed away on August 25, 2020.
Gwendolyn was born in Houston, TX to Hardy Prince Anderson Sr. and Carrie Jean Anderson on February 19, 1956. She graduated from Fort Campbell High School in Fort Campbell, Tennessee then went on to attend Austin Peay University where she earned her B.S. in Education. She continued to Boston University where she received her master’s in special education.
She began her teaching journey in 1980 in El Paso, Texas and entered into marriage to Waymon B. Howard August 11, 1979. They moved to Germany where Gwen taught in Frankfurt. On April 20th of 1983 she gave birth to a baby girl and named her Amy. In 1986 she returned to the states and began teaching in Lawton, Oklahoma where she remained until her passing. Gwen had an impact on all her students that she taught and she enjoyed education.
Gwen enjoyed reading, walking, riding bikes, sewing and traveling all over the world. Even though she was a private person she helped anyone who asked for help. She was always big on education, learning and helping special needs children.
Gwendolyn Howard is survived by her daughter Amy Cookinham and Son in Law Paul Cookinham of Houston, TX. Parents Hardy Prince Anderson Sr. and Carrie Anderson of Houston, TX and brother Hardy Prince Anderson Jr. also of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband Waymon B. Howard.
We celebrate the life of a woman who not only was a mother and educator but a woman who believed she could make an impact on this world by just listening, understanding and teaching. Her wisdom will be missed from all who surrounded her. May she forever rest in paradise.
Celebrating the life of Gwendolyn Howard, 64, of Houston, TX, will take place 2pm, Saturday, September 26th at St. John’s Baptist Church 1504 SW NH Jones Ave, Lawton, OK 73501.