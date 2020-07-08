Funeral service for Gwen M. Cox will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at First Baptist East with Donny Crittendon officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution and consideration, all in attendance must wear masks, at the family’s request. Masks will be provided for those who do not bring their own.
To allow for social distancing, the family respectfully asks that in-person attendance be reserved for family and close friends. Former students, colleagues, and other community members who knew and loved Gwen are encouraged to celebrate her life by participating online. The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Gwen M. Cox died Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 88. She was born March 4, 1932 in Sterling, Oklahoma to Sam and Bernice J. (Hurley) Braddy. She moved to Lawton from Sterling in 1936 and was a 1950 graduate of Lawton High School. She married Alton E. Cox on August 8, 1953 in Lawton. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2012.
Gwen earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Oklahoma State University and her master’s degree in music education with an emphasis in education from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. She began her teaching career in 1953 at the Post Children’s School on Fort Sill. She taught music at Whittier, Jefferson, and Westwood elementary schools from 1958 until 1964. In 1965 she accepted a position as the vocal music teacher for Lawton High School and later served as the school’s activities director. She was appointed principal at Whittier Elementary School in 1974 and served there until 1986, when she became assistant superintendent of educational services for Lawton Public Schools. Gwen retired from L.P.S. in 1995. Among innumerable honors and accolades as an educator, she was particularly proud of her ten years of service to the state textbook committee, which she chaired for five years.
Gwen remained active in the community after her “retirement,” working as a sales consultant and presenter with Prentice Hall / Scott Foresman, a mentor to first-year teachers at Cameron University, and a volunteer at the Great Plains Technology Center introducing elementary, middle, and high school students to the offerings of the Center. Gwen felt a deep responsibility to nation, state, and community, and was a longtime member and former chair of several local boards, including the Comanche County Board of Health and the Lawton Pro Musica Board of Directors. She was the organist at Paradise Valley Baptist Church and a member of PEO.
Gwen was devoted to her family. She was a nurturing and caring mother and grandmother: generous, fun-loving, and always available to help. Everyone lucky enough to know her was touched by her sense of humor, adventuresome spirit, intellectual curiosity, and profound spirituality. She loved art, music, and the performing arts, and she dedicated her life to sharing those joys with others.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Rachel Cox, Lawton, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Allee Blake Passmore and husband Brad, Lawton, Abbee Brooke Cox, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Alex Brent Cox, Lawton; brother, A.W. “Bud” Braddy, Lawton; nieces, Karen Longhenry and husband Brian, Austin, Texas, and Mary Clare Martin and husband Dustin, Lawton; several step-grandchildren and great-nephews, a great-niece, and a great-granddaughter, Mia Salmon, who she adored.
Gwen’s parents, her son, A. Blake Cox, and her sister-in-law, Teri Braddy, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lawton Pro Musica, P.O. Box 2501, Lawton, OK 73502, or to the music fund at Paradise Valley Baptist Church, 4974 NW Meers Porter Hill Road, Lawton, OK 73507.
