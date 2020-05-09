Private family graveside service for Gwen D. Coggins will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor of Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Gwen D. Coggins, 85, Lawton passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Lawton. She was born January 24, 1935 in Denton, Oklahoma to Charlie and Viola (Clay) Goodwin. Gwen married Thomas Mack Coggins, Jr. on October 2, 1953 in Lawton. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2016. They were married for 63 years. Shortly after they were married, Gwen went to work in Civil Service at Fort Sill, where she retired after 35 years of service. Gwen and Thomas enjoyed camping and traveling, and were camp hosts in Colorado for many years. After her retirement Gwen began painting, and produced numerous works of art that her family still cherish to this day. She was also very creative in the photography field. Gwen was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed. She was a member of Cameron Baptist Church.
Survivors include her 2 daughters, Teresa and husband Rick Johnson of Corinth, Texas, Karen Griswold of San Juan Capistrano, California, 4 grandchildren, Mason Coggins, Jonathan Griswold, Danielle and Rowan Muir and Jacob Griswold his wife Rachel and new great grandson Noah Griswold. She is also survived by her sister Geraldine Messall of Grand Junction, Colorado and niece Gail and husband Duane Morrison of Bray, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a son Brian M. Coggins and her sister Charlene Cox.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter, 2306 E. Gore Blvd., Suite 208, Lawton, OK 73501.
