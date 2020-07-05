Funeral arrangements for Gwen Cox, age 88, of Lawton, are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cox passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Lawton.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 5, 2020 @ 2:57 am
Funeral arrangements for Gwen Cox, age 88, of Lawton, are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cox passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Lawton.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.