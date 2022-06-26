Gwen Ann Wynn Cox was born in Lawton, April 17, 1937 to Rolla Floyd and Juanita Daniell Wynn. She spent her younger years in Lawton and then moved to Portland, OR, with her family. She later moved back to Lawton to graduate from Lawton High School, in May of 1955. She attended Cameron University for a short while.
She married Euing Dwayne Cox on July 12, 1954 in Lawton. At the time of her death they were married 67 years. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, and worked in Lawton Public Schools as a Teacher’s Assistant. She retired in 1997 from LPS. Mrs. Cox loved spending time with her family and friends. She always smiled while visiting with her great-grandkids. Gardening, painting, bird watching, and crafts were some of the hobbies she enjoyed. She was a member of the OEA Retired Educators, Home and Community Education Association, Heartline Group, SWOGS, and Boy Scouts of America.
Survivors include her husband, Euing, of the home; sons: Ronnie Cox and wife Lisa Cox of Lawton; Larry Cox of Lawton, and Mark Cox and wife Arlene Cox of Cache; grandchildren: Daniel Cox and wife Susan Cox; Lindsey Chandler and husband Aaron Chandler; Amber Cox; Jared Cox; Craig Rush; Chris Rush and wife Christine Rush; great-grandchildren: Abigail and Corbin Chandler; Blakelee and Carson Cox; Madeline and Sophia Rush and Craig Allen Rush.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Eilene Littlepage Nix; Maxine Littlepage and Sue Wynn Ferguson.