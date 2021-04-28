Memorial service for Guy Edd Dodd will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Leonard Reimer, Promise Care Hospice officiating.
Burial will be in the Green Valley Cemetery, east of Mt. View.
Guy Edd Dodd, 85, Lawton passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home in Lawton. He was born Dec. 25, 1935 in Paradise Valley to Ralph Ray and Debbie Angie (Roberts) Dodd. Guy Edd was raised around Meers, Carnegie and Mt. View. He graduated from Mt. View High School in May of 1954. He married Betty Ellen Ellis on May 4, 1955 in Carnegie. Guy Edd joined the United States Air Force and served four years as an airplane mechanic at bases in Indiana and Clovis, New Mexico. When he left the Air Force, he went to work as a plumber, and soon started his own plumbing business until he retired in 1995. Guy Edd loved fishing, hunting, camping and spent a lot of his free time in the Wichita Mountains and the Slick Hills. He loved hand crafting knives and buckskin clothing. Guy Edd (Poppa) also enjoyed teaching the grandkids and great-grandkids hunting, fishing and gun safety. He also enjoyed the Dodd Family Reunions, playing horseshoes and dominos, but most of all visiting with his brothers. Husband, Dad, Poppa Guy will be truly missed by family, friends and anyone that knew him.
Guy Edd is survived by his wife Betty of the home; three children: Eddie Dodd and wife Dawn of Comanche, Texas; Laurie Myers and husband Monty of Mesquite, Texas; Bobby Dodd and wife Marla of Lawton. Guy Edd and Betty have been blessed with eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great great- grandchild. He also has two surviving brothers: Orville Dodd and Jack Dodd.
Guy Edd was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Eleta Schriener; his brothers: Glen, Ray, Ralph, Carroll Dodd and Roy Fanning, a grandson Jason Dodd and a great-grandson Bailey Taylor.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Amanda Taylor, Deanna Glenn and Chaplain Leonard Reimer of Promise Care Hospice for their loving care of Mr. Dodd.
