Celebration of Life for Gussie Ann Collins, age 85, of Frederick, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 201 E. Grand, Frederick, Oklahoma with Dr. Shane Kendrix officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Collins passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at a Lawton nursing facility.
Gussie Ann (Shirley) Collins was born on August 9, 1935, in the red hills of Custer County on the family homestead, southeast of Butler, Oklahoma to Ernest Augustus “Gus” and Mildred Treslyn (Vanderwork) Shirley. The Shirley family loved their life on the farm. They were thankful and blessed to be part of establishing agricultural roots to the land. At the age of nine, she attended a church revival, and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in the Baptist Church.
Ann attended Butler school and graduated Salutatorian of her senior class in 1952. On April 17, 1954, she married Bobby Collins in Butler, Oklahoma. Ann helped put Bob through college by working as a telephone operator. They lived the college life at Southwestern Oklahoma State College and developed friendships that have lasted a lifetime.
To this loving marriage, 2 daughters Kim and Pam were born. After moving to Frederick in 1958, they quickly joined the First Baptist Church where she remained an active member.
Ann worked for the U.S. Selective Service and Frederick Schools. She was a member of the Busy Bee Homemaker’s Club and an active member of the ESA Sorority. Probably the most enjoyable, but competitive aspect of her life was the card game of bridge, which she spent many hours playing with her friends. In 1973, she and Bob ventured out and bought the Copa Motel, which she ran for several years. She loved the business and all the wonderful people that she met. Ann was an amazing cook, and impeccable seamstress, and did beautiful handwork, which has been handed down to family and friends.
Ann is survived by her husband Bob of 66 years; two daughters, Kim Lamb and her husband John of Davidson, Oklahoma and Pam Rempel and her husband Jim of Altus, Oklahoma; four loving grandchildren, Jim Bob Rempel and his wife Kristen, Jayme O’Brien and her husband Les, Jillian Williams and her husband Kyle, and Jenna Nuncio and her husband Gilbert; ten precious great-grandchildren, Avery Rempel, Ella O’Brien, Treslyn Williams, Landry Rempel, Crosby Nuncio, Collins Rempel, Kimber Nuncio, Jaxon Williams, Emma O’Brien and Kelton Nuncio; one sister, Sadie Alther and her husband George; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins who were all very special to her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, E.A. “Gus” and Mildred Shirley; two sisters, Ruth Nelson and Wanda Bowman; and one brother, Everett Shirley and several brothers and sisters-in-law that she dearly loved.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Frederick in memory of Gussie Ann (Shirley) Collins.
Bob and the girls will receive friends and family on Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home in Frederick.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral,net