Gudrun Kilmetz, age 88, of Lawton, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at her home in Lawton after a long battle with cancer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home and no services are scheduled at this time. She will be cremated, and her ashes mixed with her husbands upon his death.
Gudrun was born on Aug. 22, 1934 in Kaiserslautern, Germany to Erwin and Luise (Burmeister) Boehm, the oldest of their five children. She was raised and educated in Germany, working at several jobs before meeting her husband, George, in 1957. They married on July 3, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas. Their daughters, Michele and Denise, were her pride and joy. As a military family, they lived in many places in the US and overseas and enjoyed extensive travels in Europe.
Gudrun became a proud American citizen in 1963 and considered Lawton to be her hometown. She was a hard worker and problem-solver known for her boundless energy. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by not only her family and friends, but also by the many clients who appreciated her sewing expertise.
Gudrun is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Michele Millar (John) of Leavenworth, Kansas, and daughter, Denise Khoo (Keith) of Tulsa; grandchildren: Kelsey Khoo, Matthew Millar, and Emily Millar; brother, Manfred (Christel), sisters: Rotraud and Uta Forst (Hans).
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Klaus.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the medical professionals who cared for Gudrun over the last 24 years. The care she received in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Duncan, and Lawton was truly exceptional.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that any donations be made to CCMH Hospice Program. Their skill and compassion provided comfort to Gudrun and her family during this difficult time.