Grover L. Cash was born December 22, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 05, 2020. Loving husband of Bernardita (Chu) Cash, father to Jeremy (Monica) Cash, James (Toni) Cash, John “Ron” Cash, and Leo Cash, brother to Gertrude (Cash) Kaffenberger, uncle to Matt (Renae) Taylor, Lori Kaffenberger, great uncle to Grace and Cora Taylor, proud grandfather of Jordan Bennett, Eiam Cash, Bodie Cash. Grover was preceded in death by his loving parents Elzie and Mary (Leek) Cash.
Grover grew up in Yorkville, Indiana before being drafted into the United States Army. While serving his country in Vietnam, Grover suffered wounds that resulted in the loss of both his legs. He never let it slow him down. Relocating to Oklahoma in the late 70’s, Grover raised three sons and met the love of his life, Bernardita, and fathered yet another son. He was always busy, whether it be a flea market, gun show or auction, he was always doing something to occupy his time. He never met a stranger, leaving behind many friends. He found peace later in life, reconnecting with his brothers from “D” Company, 1st Battalion 6th Infantry, 198th Lib. Americal Division. He will be truly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the American Cancer Society.
