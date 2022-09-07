Greta Nevaquaya Logan, age 88, of Harrah, passed away at her residence early Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2022.
She entered this life on June 3, 1934, in Apache to Lean and Victoria (Weryacke) Nevaquaya. She was extremely proud to be a full-blood member of the Comanche Nation. Greta graduated from Fort Sill Indian School. Greta married Kenneth Yackytooahnipah and from this union three of Greta’s beloved children were born. Greta spent the next several years raising her young children and working as a hairdresser. On June 15, 1972, Greta was remarried to the person she would love for the remainder of her days, Melvin Charles “Choc” Logan, in Garden Grove, California. Greta was happy to spend her time at home as a homemaker, and as the central figure in the lives of her children. She had many hobbies and interests, included reading, working on her puzzle books, shopping, and singing behind the drum at powwows.
Greta was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin “Choc” Logan; parents; four brothers: Ed Waryacke; Bernard Nevaquaya; Malcolm Nevaquaya, and Lean “Doc” Tate Nevaquaya; two sons: Melvin Logan Jr., and Calvin Logan; a daughter, Melanie Wahpekeche; and a grandson, Charles “Neka” Logan.
Greta is survived by her children: Vanessa Logan of the home; Kennard Yackytooahnipah and wife Lisa, of California; Kimetha Adson and husband Herb, of Pawnee; Kelly Yackytooahnipah and wife Bobbi of California; Gene Logan and companion Cena, of Shawnee; and Melinda Hale and husband Julio “Mico’’ Alvarado, of California; her grandchildren: Krystle, Candice, Nick, Aaron and Hope, Amanda and Dustin, Robert, Lacey, Damon, Adrian, Tristan, Calvin, Darrell, Blair and Steve, and Lauren; Greta also leaves behind her beloved great-grandchildren, of whom she was so proud: Benjamin and Brandon; Destiny, Carsyn and Rambo; Alayna and Jaci, and Ruby, Lucy and Thor.
A wake service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. both services will be held at the Comanche Community Building in Apache. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery.