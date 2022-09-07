Greta Nevaquaya Logan, age 88, of Harrah, passed away at her residence early Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2022.

She entered this life on June 3, 1934, in Apache to Lean and Victoria (Weryacke) Nevaquaya. She was extremely proud to be a full-blood member of the Comanche Nation. Greta graduated from Fort Sill Indian School. Greta married Kenneth Yackytooahnipah and from this union three of Greta’s beloved children were born. Greta spent the next several years raising her young children and working as a hairdresser. On June 15, 1972, Greta was remarried to the person she would love for the remainder of her days, Melvin Charles “Choc” Logan, in Garden Grove, California. Greta was happy to spend her time at home as a homemaker, and as the central figure in the lives of her children. She had many hobbies and interests, included reading, working on her puzzle books, shopping, and singing behind the drum at powwows.