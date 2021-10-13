Funeral for Gregory Wesley Jefferson, 60, Lawton, will be Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mr. Jefferson died Oct. 7, 2021.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com