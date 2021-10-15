Funeral service for Gregory Wesley Jefferson will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral service.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home under the direction of the Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home.
Gregory Wesley Jefferson, 60, of Lawton passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Lawton. He was born Sept. 3, 1961 in New Orleans, LA to Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Lucy Belle Jefferson. He is the brother of 17 siblings.
Greg met Pamela, his wife of 25 years, in 1995. They loved each other deeply. Greg worked from sunup to sundown, but one thing he never forgot to do was to show his wife how much he loved her. He’d send flowers and take her to dinner. One of his most favorite places to take her was Julio’s. He went there so much that he didn’t even need a menu. Greg and Pamela loved to travel all across the U.S., whether planned or just spare of the moment ideas. Greg and Pam most recently travelled to London and Germany. As soon as he got that passport that man was ready to go.
Greg enjoyed cooking and feeding people his delicious authentic meals. No one goes hungry around Mr. Greg. He was always full of jokes. Greg had the most fun with his grandchildren. When they would visit he played with them like he was one of the kids. He loved to barbecue for them. He would turn on his salsa music, light that grill, and party with them until the sun went down. He would also have dance contests with the grandkids; and they would never let him win. To the grandkids, Greg could never say “no”. Everything was a “yes” with a lengthy lesson speech and attached. Greg truly loved family!
Greg’s most definitely had a passion for landscaping. Over fifteen years ago he began his landscaping business with one trailer and a dream. He pursued that passion and never let it go. He never let anything hold him back from pursuing what he loved to do, landscaping. If you’d ask him a question about landscaping he’d definitely give you answer; never a short answer either. He absolutely loved serving each and every one of his customers. He was always a people person who never met a stranger. He was always willing to travel to the bottom of the border to get just one of his customers what they wanted. That’s the kind of man he was. Aside from landscaping, Greg worked for Lawton Public Schools for over 25 years. While working at Taft Elementary he met his lover, supporter, friend, and wife Pamela Jefferson. The two joined in matrimony March 15, 1996. Greg is the father of four: Gontiqueca Simmons; Gregory Simmon aka “Bud”; Rickey Miller; and Renaldo Miller(Ja’cylen). He is the grandfather of Derryck Miller; Daija Simmons; Ramiyah Miller; Myles Miller; Levi Miller; and Zoie Miller. He is the great-grandfather of DaLani Simmons. Taylor Williams, his niece, was like a daughter to him as well.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents (Percy and Lucy Jefferson), his mother-in-law, Velma Burks; his sister Cyndy Russ; his brothers: Alfred(Troylynn) Jefferson and Curtis(Alice) Jefferson; and grandbaby Mykailah Miller. His remaining siblings are Percy(Betty) Curtis; Lena(Roosevelt); Barbara(Lloyd) Carter; Donald(Debra) Jefferson; Ronald(Anita) Jefferson; Michael(Lucille) Jefferson; Cynthia(David) Russ; Debra Laine; Kathy Jefferson-Granger; Craig(Diane) Jefferson; Bryant(Joyce) Jefferson; Kev-in(Carolyn) Jefferson; Cassandra(Johnny) Perkins; Ann; Troy(Tasha) Jefferson; Jessie McAllister; and Jerry(Freda) Jefferson.
Greg will be missed more than words can possibly describe. His loving, giving personality was one of a kind. His loud joyful laughter cannot ever be forgotten nor can it be replaced. To some he was a great coworker. To others he was an awesome landscape. To some he was dad. To one he was husband. Whoever he was to you...remember him for that. Regardless of him being absent in the body just know that his love and laughter lives on. Although his loss is painful let his hardworking self-less life influence you to pursue your dreams. Weeping may come, but laugh a little for him. That’s the Greg we want you to remember.