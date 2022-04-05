Funeral service for Gregory Lee Tahdooahnippah will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Gregory Lee Tahdooahnippah, 59, of Lawton, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 during the early morning hours.
Gregory was born Sept. 13, 1962 to Leroy and Sheila (Attaway) Tahdooahnippah in Lawton. He lived in Lawton his whole life. As a young boy he played little league football and baseball and was known to throw a mean dirt clod. During this time, he had to have a large benign tumor removed from below his knee which left him with a lengthy scar. He was in a long leg cast for months, but it did not slow him down, he still rode his unicycle up and down the street that summer no matter the heat. What a sight he was. As a young man he was on a men’s softball team where for many years in a row they were city champs. He enjoyed throwing darts and listening to various styles of Rock & Roll and Rock-Rap metal music. He enjoyed road trips with his bevy of neighborhood friends. They went on campouts to canoe the Illinois River in eastern Oklahoma, snow skiing trips to Winter Park, Colorado and Angel Fire, New Mexico. He truly loved his friends. He worked for Lawton Municipal Airport directing planes for landing and fueling. He then worked for Southwest Stationery Supply and then went to work for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and retired after 25 years as a tire builder. He worked until he became too ill to continue. His work attendance was impeccable for which he was very proud. In August of 2005, he became the father to Jacob, the light of his life. He was an outstanding and dedicated father to his special needs boy. Then tragedy struck with the loss of Jacob in January of 2014. But now they are whole and together again forever. He was a proud member of the Comanche Tribe. He was a dedicated friend of Bill W. and Jimmy K. for 20 years. He has an abundance of family and friends, whom he loved and cared for very much. He was a loving, compassionate, intelligent, ornery (poke, poke; I’m not touching you) guy with a great sense of humor.
Greg is survived by his sister, Teri Tahdooahnippah; special friend and mother of Jacob, Brandy Leach and his mentor and friend, Rudy S.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Sheila Tahdooahnippah; son, Jacob N. Leach; grandparents, Ruben and Dora Attaway, Day and Lela Tahdooahnippah, and Dick and Hazel Codopony; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Greg lives on in us all, he will be very sorely missed but never forgotten! Take it easy and one day at a time.
