Gregory Haumpy Jr., passed on Dec. 21, 2021 in Lawton at the age of 58 years old. Greg was a member of the Comanche Nation and the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. He attended Boone Grade School and graduated from Riverside Indian School in 1981. Greg attended Fort Cobb Vo-Tech and received his carpentry license. Greg was a lifelong member of MGM drum group, and he loved traveling throughout the powwow circuit singing. Greg was an auto-mechanic and was self-employed throughout his life.
Greg Jr. is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Marie Haumpy; grandchildren:Anthony and Brianna; great-grandchildren: Milah, Alianna, and Angel; granddaughters: Makaela and Leah; grandsons: Christopher Sons; Eric Haumpy, wife, Kelly Chatham; Pau-tyle Haumpy III, Nicholas; grandchildren: Christian, and Brandon; daughter, Winnifred, all of Lawton; sister’s: Clorandia and husband, Pepper Tsatoke, Apache; Ernestine Newry, Kansas City, KS; Mable Gene Haumpy and Mary Madderra, both of Lawton; Venus Faye Haumpy, Duncan; Marilyn Collins, Anadarko; Brenda Turner, Phoenix, AZ; Cora Sue Thompson, Gotebo; brothers: Donnell Heminokeky, Apache; Glen Heminokeky, Lawton; Lloyd Heminokeky, Cyril; Larry Heminokeky, Apache; Duane Whitehorse, Florida; and Alfred Haumpy, Carnegie.
Greggy, as his family lovingly called him, Jonzie, as his friends called him was born Oct. 10, 1963 and is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Marie Yokesuite Haumpy, his father Gregory Haumpy Sr., brother, Rudy Yokesuite; grandparents, Blanche Lookingglass Yokesuite and Baldwin Yokesuite; great-grandparents, Laura and Bayard Lookingglass.
Greg Jr. was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, singing in the powwow circuit, working on cars and creating Native American crafts. Greg Jr. also loved to cook and spend time with family. He always had a smile on his face and loved to joke around. Greg was married to Donna Tiger in 1981, then married Jena Jones, and still remained friends with both.
A wake service is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the Comanche Nation Complex gym in Elgin. Mike Roberts will be officiating the graveside service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Celestial Gardens Cemetery in Cyril.