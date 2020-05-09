A Celebration of Life for family and friends of Gregory Glover will be held at a later date.
On May 1, 2020, Greg Glover, age 61, of Lawton, passed in Oklahoma City after a short illness. He was born October 28, 1958 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
While growing up in Lawton, Greg attended Jefferson Elementary, Tomlinson Junior High and Lawton High School, playing sports and making lifelong friends. After graduating in 1976, he worked at T & G Construction until going to work for Brown & Root in 1979 and then Goodyear where he spent the next 20 years until injuries forced him to retire. Greg was a lover of life and never turned down an invitation to have a good time. As a youngster he started bowling, winning many awards in the decades he participated in league play. Over the years he enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, afternoons at Remington Park and many a friendly game of poker among friends. Greg had a quick comeback and a unique insight for every situation that kept you on your toes. He never met a stranger and welcomed friends new and old into his home that he shared with his two faithful furry friends, Nico and Layla.
The best thing ever in his life he would tell you was when his son Jarrod was born and he loved him with all his heart. Greg was much loved by all his family and will be missed until we meet again.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jarrod and Carrie Glover, brother, Oscar Glover and sister, Suenell Glover, aunts, Mattie McDonald and Tootsie Glover, numerous cousins and former spouse Lisa Taylor Glover.
He was preceeded by his parents, Rosalie Clark Hill and Earl Glover, and grandparents, Bernadine Williams and Joe Clark and Jim and Hattie Glover.
