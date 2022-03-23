Funeral services for Greg “Gator” Martin will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Mallow, Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Greg “Gator” Martin, 70, Lawton, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Oklahoma City. He was born Aug. 5, 1951 in Franklin, Louisiana to Darrell and Ruby (Burke) Martin. He served in the United States Army for over eight years and married Shirley A. Crank on May 24, 1974 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Gator worked at Goodyear from 1979 to 2010 as a record-breaking tire builder and worked at the Family Dollar Distribution Center for ten years. Gator’s biggest interest was food, especially Cajun food. He enjoyed camping, skiing, being at the lake, youth sports, going to the casino, playing card games, painting yard decorations and being with his grandchildren.
Gator is survived by his wife of the home; his daughter, Tammy Monson of Texas; two sons: Cliff and Curtis Martin of Lawton; stepchildren: Shane and Brenda; five grandchildren: Maddison, Mercedes and Mikayla Martin, Justin Negron and Ashley, and Jessica Beasley; seven great-grandchildren: Justin Jr., Levi, Mikael, Brianna, Brystol, Autumn, and Guadalupe III.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Darrell Martin Jr. and Dana Ray Martin, and his grandma, Mema, Marguerite Agnes Toups Martin.