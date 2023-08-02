Funeral service for Granville Doyle Long, 85, of Lawton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil Jones officiating.
Granville Doyle Long passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Lawton, at the age of 85.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the funeral Home.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1938, to Granville Seymour and Lois Oleta Smith Long, at a farm residence in the Guion community of south Taylor County, Texas. Throughout most of his life Granville was affectionately known by the nickname of “Granny”.
As a child, he grew up in Abilene, Texas, where he attended grade school and junior high school. At the age of 14, the family moved to Winters, Texas, and Granville graduated from Winters High School where he received various honors and held positions of leadership.
During this period, Granville and several of his classmates joined the National Guard due to the Vietnam war. Granville attained the rank of corporal and Squad Leader prior to receiving a college deferment.
In 1957, Granville married Jo Anne Smith of Winters, Texas. Granville graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy and was a registered pharmacist for 52 years. This marriage ended in 1968. They had three wonderful children: Terry Dee, Stephanie Anne and Stacy Day.
Granville was recruited by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for employment as a Special Agent and reported for duty and training on Dec. 1, 1969, in Washington, D.C. Granville graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and married Jon Ella Fragua on March 13, 1970, and with this marriage gained a bonus daughter, Leigh Anne, who was 2 years old.
Granville’s first duty assignment as an FBI agent was in San Diego, California, where he and Jon Ella lived for one year. During his time in San Diego, Granville received two personal letters of commendation from Director J. Edgar Hoover for exceptional performance of duty. He was subsequently transferred to the San Francisco Division and the Oakland Resident Agency in that division and during that time he and Jon Ella were blessed with the birth of their son, Roger Todd, on Aug. 9, 1972.
While in the San Francisco Division, Granville worked various matters regarding National Security and all federal violations under the jurisdiction of the FBI. Granville was designated as a Bank Robbery Coordinator for that Division and reviewed and worked numerous bank robberies. In addition, Granville was a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team leader and a Firearms and Defensive Tactics Instructor. In these positions he was involved in training several hundred agents and police officers.
In 1978, Granville received an “office of preference” transfer to the Lawton Residence Agency (LRA), a part of the Oklahoma City Division, which was a short distance from Texas and the homeland of his family. Granville and Jon Ella opted for this office of preference transfer and his family arrived at the new assignment in August 1978. He established his office in the Federal building in Lawton as the Senior Resident Agent (SRA) with additional agents, as Fort Sill is the field artillery headquarters of the free world. The LRA also had the responsibility for thousands of acres of Indian Land which were under the jurisdiction of the FBI for major crimes, as well as interstate activities between Oklahoma and Texas. In addition, there was a need for an experienced agent capable of handling and leading the investigations in any one of the numerous violations of federal law that were under the jurisdiction of the FBI. In addition, Fort Sill was a major responsibility of the FBI and Granville was sent to the Defense Intelligence College in Langley for additional training. It was routine during this time for the Bureau to send Granville back to Washington, D.C., and Quantico, Virginia, for additional training in various investigative disciplines which were essential to these assignments. These special advanced training courses consisted of certification in the areas of Behavioral Science, and advanced death investigations. During his tenure Granville worked all different violations under the jurisdiction of the FBI.
At the LRA Granville was the agent in charge of the investigation of one of the most vicious and heinous bank robberies in Oklahoma history on Dec. 14, 1984, in Geronimo, Oklahoma.
In 1994, the FBI had a mandatory age for retirement at 57 years and upon retirement Granville became a consultant for a number of banks in regard to security and fraud. After several years, he became an adjunct professor at Cameron University in regards to criminal justice and psychology. Subsequent to that, the Lawton City Attorney contracted Granville to be the outside investigator for that office. After 11 years, he retired for the final time due to major health issues.
Granville is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jon Ella, and four children: Terry Dee and wife Teresa of Paris, Kentucky, Stephanie Anne West and husband Jay West of Channing, Texas, and Roger Todd and wife Cindy of Cyril, and Stacy Long of Abilene, Texas. He has 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is his brother Roger Dale Long and wife Sandra from Denison, Texas, and sister Mary Lynn Averett and husband Larry of Arlington. Texas.
Waiting to greet him in heaven are his parents and his daughter, Leigh Anne.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations be made to either the Tunnel to Towers or Wounded Warriors organizations.