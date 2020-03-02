Grant F. Bell, age 80, Carl Junction, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home after an illness.
He was born December 24, 1939 in Walters, Oklahoma to the late Quintin Bell and Ethel Marie Garrett Bell. He was a past resident of Lawton, Oklahoma for forty years before moving to Southwest Missouri.
Grant worked for the former Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, now known as AT&T as a cable repairman for many years. Grant was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He married Mary E. Barton. She survives at the home.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.