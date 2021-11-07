Memorial service for Grady Scott “G-Daddy” Keith will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton, Oklahoma, with his cousin, Jimmy Keith, Lead Pastor of Ada First Assembly of God, Ada, Oklahoma, officiating.
Grady Scott Keith, 63, east of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. He was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma, on Nov. 11, 1957, to Dixon Everett and Hazel Fern (Davis) Keith.
He attended and graduated from Newcastle High School where he met the love of his life, Terry Lynn Hall. They married on Oct. 10, 1975 in Newcastle, Oklahoma. After high school, Scott worked at Will Rogers World Airport before following his father into auto body work and eventually establishing his career in the oil field in 1979.
Scott was a loving father, devoted grandfather, and a hard worker with many talents. He enjoyed cooking for his family, vacationing in Colorado, woodwork, landscaping, and building projects including his home and shop. He took pride in his 10 acres on The Creek and loved sitting on his porch with his pup dogs.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Terry; son, Chris and wife Sarah; son, Chaz and wife Heather, daughter, Caitlyn and partner Kendal; brother, Dan; grandchildren: Abigail, Parker, Liam, and Grayson; nephew, John; nieces, Theresa, Samantha, and Destrye and their families; and many close family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lugene.