Gracie Faye King was born to Maudie Jessie and Essie Ardell Davis on Jan. 1, 1931 in Linden, Texas and she died in Lawton on Jan. 17, 2021 at the age of 90. She was one of ten children. She married Herman King on Sept. 16, 1946 in Sherman, Texas. She and Herman had one daughter, Linda Joyce King, born Oct. 17, 1952 in Littlefield, Texas.
In the 1960s they bought a house and settled in Lawton. Gracie lived in this house for over 50 years. Gracie was an outgoing, hardworking, friendly woman. She knew all her neighbors and all the neighborhood kids who visited her often. She loved to garden and kept her yard and house immaculate. People would often stop by to admire her many beautiful flowers. She was an excellent seamstress and made most of her daughter’s school clothes. She was an excellent cook and the family always looked forward to one of her meals! She loved fishing and usually caught the first and the most fish!
Her daughter married Gary Ross on Aug. 13, 1971. They had one child, Jeramy Alan Ross, on April 17, 1979. Gracie doted on her grandson and helped spoil him! He and his ex-wife had two children: Casey Reed born Aug. 2, 2001 and Katherine Grace born Oct. 17, 2006. Gracie spent many happy hours with her great-grandchildren and loved them dearly.
When her health deteriorated and she could no longer live alone, she moved to Cedar Crest Manor. She lived there two years before passing. She had excellent care there and the employees went out of their way to make her feel comfortable and at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Herman. She also outlived all her sisters: Maydell, Frankie and Nadine; and her brothers: R.C., Dude, Norvelll, Noble, James and Larry. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Gary Ross; her grandson Jeramy Ross and his significant other, Mary Sue Mendiola; and his two children: Casey Ross and Katherine Ross. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews; of which Charles and Patti Davis are among her favorites and have visited her often.
No memorial service is planned. Hoping to help others, Gracie donated her body to advance medical science at the OU College of Medicine.