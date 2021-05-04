Graveside service for Grace M. Myers will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery in Apache with Pastor Christian Smith officiating.
Grace M. Myers, age 90, of Lawton was born Sept. 3, 1930 near Apache, to Charles Smallwood and Ludie Austin Smallwood and departed this life on April 30, 2021 in Lawton.
She graduated from Apache High School in Apache, and went to work at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Lawton, in June 1948. She married Charles E. Myers on March 9, 1952 in Lawton. She transferred to Ohio Bell Telephone Company in Kent, Ohio where she worked until 1954. She then transferred back to Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Lawton and worked until 1958. She was a full-time mother to their two boys, worked with the Cub Scouts and supported school activities for several years. She later worked as an office administrator for Guarantee Mutual Life Insurance Company and a secretary for American National Insurance Company until her retirement.
She was also very dedicated to God, family, and friends. Her hobbies were oil painting, gardening, and reading.
Survivors are a son, Charles E. Myers, II and his wife Charlotte of Apache; five grandchildren: Charles E Myers III and wife Angela; Isabella Myers; Diana Myers; Destiny Warren and husband Jeremiah; and Derrick Smith; great-grandchildren: Rylan Warren; Falcon Myers; Cannon Myers; and Hudson Warren; her brother Charles Smallwood; several nieces and nephews who were all very special to her as well as many other loved family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ludie Smallwood; her husband, Charles E. Myers; one son, Michael G. Myers; three brothers: Clyde Smallwood, Floyd Smallwood, Willis Smallwood, and a sister, LaVeta Isom.
