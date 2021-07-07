Funeral service for Grace Josephine Rose, 79 of Lawton will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Roberts officiating.
Mrs. Rose passed away on Saturday, July, 3, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Grace was born on July 23, 1941 in Clayton, to Burley and Marion (Clelland) Nobles. She grew up in Clayton and was a farm worker. She lived for a while in California until moving to Lawton in 1977. Grace worked as a cook and bartender. She also worked as Home Health Aide. She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and fishing. She hunted with her brother.
She is survived by her sons: Charles Lynn Andres, of Colorado and James Edward Sprehe and wife, Lisa, of Louisiana; two sisters: Barbara Webb, of Lawton and Verna Solenberg, of Rush Springs; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Harold Dean Nobles; her brothers: Robert Walter Nobles; Donnie Clelland, and Francis Nobles; and her sister, Shirley Solenberg.
