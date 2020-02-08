Memorial service in celebration for Grace Anne Leonhart will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Lawton Heights United Methodist Church, temporarily meeting at 1702 NW Williams.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends are welcome to visit the family on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2pm until 4pm at the church location, 1702 NW Williams.
Grace Anne Leonhart, 63, was welcomed to her heavenly home on February 5, 2020, surrounded by her family and dear friends. Grace was a member of Lawton Heights United Methodist Church, a graduate of Lawton High and Hardin-Simmons University, and a member of Lawton Lions Club. Grace was known for her kind, generous heart and she volunteered at numerous community events. Grace was blessed with a wonderful, positive spirit; personal strength; a keen sense of humor; and a love of dancing. She was a talented journalist, writing for newspapers in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, receiving journalistic excellence awards in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. Over the years, several of her articles were featured by AP network news.
Survivors include sisters Mary Leonhart of Kaiserslautern, Germany; Betsy Doucette, her husband David Doucette, nephews Grant and Ben Doucette of Plano, TX; step-father August Ziegler of Lawton, and dozens of cousins.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband Dave Culley and her parents, Phyllis and Maurice Leonhart.
Donations in Grace’s honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
