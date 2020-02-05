Funeral Services for Ms. Goretha Mae Young, age 83, will be at 11:00 a.m.--Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church (1428 SW Jefferson Avenue) Lawton, where her brother, Rev. James Thornton is pastor.
VISITATION: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue)—Lawton.
Ms. Young departed this life and went home peacefully to her eternal home—Tuesday, January 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Burial will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery—Elgin, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Her husband, Mr. Rayford Young; her parents, Mrs. Ola Mae (Thornton) Holman and Mr. Sylvester Thornton; a grandson, Mr. Raynard Young and her sister-in-law, Betty Thornton preceded her in death.