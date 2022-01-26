Funeral service for Gordon Wolf will be at noon, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Paradise Valley Baptist Church, north of Lawton, with Pastor Curtis Erwin, Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6pm until 8pm Friday evening at the funeral home.
Gordon Wolf, 85 of Lawton passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Lawton. He was born April 9, 1936 in Meers, to Kenneth and Helen (Littlefield) Wolf. He attended school in Meers. Gordon was a renaissance man and jack of all trades, but he was always a cowboy. He married Kyonge "Jeannie" Wolf on Dec. 6, 1995 in Las Vegas. He served in the US Army where he flew airplanes and eventually helicopters. He was a business owner, owning Wolf Charters and was a sprint car racer owning Wolf Racing with his son Blake. He loved to ski, travel, loved to fish and enjoyed doing anything outdoors. Gordon was a good Christian man.
Survivors include his wife Jeannie of the home; his son, Blake Wolf and wife Robin of Elgin; three step-children: Bobby Hall and Veronica Perez-Thomison of Rowlett, Texas; JJ Moralez and Lawrence Foster of Lawton; Felecia Finch and husband Dennis of Lawton; his grandchildren; Dustin Wolf of Broken Arrow; Lauren Hall, Reagan Hall, Andrew Thomison of Rowlett, Texas; Talen Moody of Elgin; Alexander Wilkinson, Star Wilkinson and Liam Finch of Lawton; great-grandchildren: Caden Wolf and Boston Wolf of Broken Arrow; his niece, Wende Wilber and her son and a nephew, Bart Wolf.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Willard Wolf.