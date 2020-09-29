Celebration of Life for Gordon Ray Dye Sr., 75, of Medicine Park, OK will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Arena Cowboy Church with Pastor Billy Harmon officiating.
Gordon passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020.
Gordon was born on August 9, 1945 in Lawton, OK to Gordon Rosco and Julia Dye. Gordon attended school and grew up in Elgin, OK. He graduated in 1963 from Elgin Senior High School. He met Lois Ann Trotter and they married at the Holy City of the Wichita’s on March 6, 1976. Gordon worked for the State Fish Hatchery, Kellogg, Brown & Root, and Goodyear. He worked for Goodyear for 34 years and retired in 2008. He was a member of the Medicine Park City Counsel and president of the Shriner’s. He enjoyed dressing up as a Shriners Clown and going to do charity events. He was an avid lover of hot rod cars. However, he most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife: Lois of the home; his son: Gordon R. Dye II of Medicine Park, OK; his brother and sister in law: Johnnie & Melody Dye of Walters, OK; his granddaughter: Lacy Jae and Ray Stedman Jr. of Elgin, OK; his grandson: David and Cara Johns of Rockdale, TX; his great-grandchildren: Jaemie Johns, Kayla Jones, and Alexis Jones, all of Elgin, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter: Julie Ann Johns.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.