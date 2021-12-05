Golfo “Kitty” Anderson was born Dec. 1, 1956 in Kromniko Galani, Greece to Kiriakos and Niki (Grigoriadou) Giazoutzidis. She passed away on Dec. 1, 2021 at her home in Lawton, on her 65th birthday.
A private family gathering is being planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center of Duncan.
Kitty attended and graduated from schools in Greece. She married Leroy Anderson on April 22, 1982 in Copenhagen, Denmark. They raised five children — Niki, Kiriagos, Anna Maria, Loretta and Tina.
She had been employed as a daycare teacher from 1991 to 2020. She loved her students and they loved her. Her passion was her yard and she loved the flowers she planted in it. She also enjoyed fishing and loved to cook. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. Kitty lived for her family, especially her grandchildren.
Kitty is survived by her husband, Leroy; children: Niki Moon; Kiriagos and Louisa Bauer, Anna Maria Bauer; Loretta Anderson; Tina and Warren Gaines; grandchildren: Skylor and Kaylee Dinnan; Kenton Moon; Dezmund Williams; Kiriagos Bauer Jr.; Myah Bauer; Jewel Surman; Josiah Jordan; Leroy Driver; Warren Gaines Jr.; Elianna Gaines; Alexcia Gaines; Demetrius Bauer; great-grandchildren: Daryl and Magnolia Dinnan; brother, Georgios and Michaela Giazoutzidis; and sisters: Sofia and Norbert Kaiser, Athena and Horst Schmid.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and one grandchild.