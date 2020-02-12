Funeral service for Goldie Louise (Zitterkob) Delk, age 84, of Euless, Texas, former Frederick and Manitou, Oklahoma, resident, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Orr Gray Gish Chapel.
Goldie passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
A committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, at Elgin, Oklahoma, under the direction of Orr Gray Gish Funeral Home, of Frederick. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
She was born May 6, 1935, in Indiahoma, Oklahoma, to George and Eva (Stoll) Zitterkob. She attended Indiahoma schools through the 8th grade, then attended and graduated high school at Manitou in 1953. She was united in marriage to Jess Harold Delk, Sr. on March 5, 1959, in Frederick, Oklahoma. After their wedding, with Jess serving in the U.S. Navy, they lived at various naval bases until he retired in 1968 and they returned to Frederick. They also lived in Idabel, Lawton and Manitou before retiring. They moved to Euless, Texas, in 2009. She worked at Fort Sill Federal Credit Union (Lawton/Fort Sill) until her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, crafting, gardening, watching sports, playing dominoes, driving through the Wichita Mountains and going to Beavers Bend State Park. She delivered Meals on Wheels and was active in the Friendship Quilting Club at Manitou. She was a Baptist and had previously been a member of the First Baptist Church of Manitou, prior to its closing.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jess, in 2017; her parents; three brothers: Henry, Rueben and Conrad Zitterkob; five sisters: Josephine Cone, Clara Holland, Dorothy McPherson, Liz Howell and Frances Garner.
Left to cherish her memory are one son: Jess Delk and wife Catherine, of Austin, Texas; one daughter: Gina Lambert and husband JR, of Euless, Texas; one granddaughter: Melissa Delk, of Austin, Texas; two grandsons: Tyler Lambert and wife Emily, of Euless, Texas, and Aaron Delk, of Austin, Texas; one sister: Selma Garner, of Denison, Texas; one brother: Clarence Zitterkob, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, numerous and much-loved nieces and nephews.
