Gloria Marie Simmons Eckiwaudah was born Jan. 3, 1939, to Elton and Ruth Simmons at Lawton-Kiowa Indian hospital. She married Dennis Eckiwaudah and from this marriage she is survived by their daughter Natalie; son David of the home and Dennis and wife Lynette of Flagstaff; her life partner, Clyde Chemah of the home. Grandson Alan Eckiwaudah of Flagstaff; granddaughter, Stephanie and Kurt Montanye of Flagstaff; great-granddaughters: Regina and Emma Montanye; siblings, Bonita and Carl Paddyaker Sr. of Cache; Betty Simmons and Donnie Atkinson of Geronimo; Weldon and Marion Simmons of Geronimo; Saadia Tasso and Rick Kelly of Lawton. Special brothers: Elton Ray Permansu of Walters; Monte Potts of Elgin; Roger Wayne Tenequer of Oklahoma City; special sister, Sue Morris of Skiatook; she also had numerous nieces, nephews, coworkers, and friends who loved her very much.
She attended and graduated from Geronimo School. In her early years she worked as a seamstress at Red River stitchery in Anadarko. She then attended Caddo County Vo-tech where she received her certificate and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Cyril nursing home and Silver Crest nursing home of Anadarko where she retired in 2019. She worked in the medical field as a nurse for 36 years. Some of the things she loved to do were sewing, making shawls and quilts, along with beadwork, moccasins, and infant cradles. She enjoyed camping at the Walters Pow Wow and Comanche Nation Fair where she cooked her famous fry bread for family and friends. The one thing she loved was going to Vegas and casinos so we gave her the nickname “Grandma Las Vegas.”
She is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Elton Simmons Sr., brothers: Elton; Larry and Edwin; nephewn Quinn Allen Simmons; sisters: Kay Simmons and Lavona Codynah; paternal grandparents, Flora and Wilson Simmons; aunts: Clara Permansu; Martha Weryavah; Dorothy Ruth Simmons; Lizzie Hart; Ethylene Padilla; uncles: Ray Tenequer; Andrew Tenequer; Tony Padilla; Roy Simmons; Dewey Permansu; Nathanial Woommavovah.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 at Highland Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
