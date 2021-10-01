Memorial service for Gloria Priddy Williams, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
Gloria June Williams was born to George Everett and Sophia June (Dunlap) Priddy on Feb. 15, 1939 in Oklahoma City, and departed this life in Oklahoma City, on Sept. 27, 2021 at that age of 82 years, 7 months and 12 days.
Gloria grew up on the Priddy homestead northeast of Walters and graduated from WHS in 1956. She married Joe Thomas “Tommy” Williams on May 6, 1956 at Walters and to the union five children were born. They made their home in Fort Worth, TX, but soon returned to Walters. In 1968 the family moved to New Orleans, LA, returning to Walters in 1972. In 1973 she opened Gloria’s Beauty Shop and worked as a beautician until the family moved to Elk City in 1981. They moved onto Wewoka in 1985 and eventually made their home at Norman in 2000. While in Wewoka and Norman she worked for the county clerk’s office. She and Tommy completed and moved into the current home at Walters in 2005.
She enjoyed going to the horse races, dancing, playing cards and games in general. She loved time spent with her children and families, and her adventures with all her twisted sisters.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Sophia Priddy; her husband, Tommy Williams; her son, Jay Williams; her brother, Duane Priddy; her sister, Delores “Dodie” Boyer; and nephew, Doug Priddy.
Survivors include four children and spouses: Gaylan Williams and Leslie Charboneau of Mustang; Arden Penn and Steve of Walters; Greg Williams and Debbie of Crescent; Lisa Bowers and Buddy of Walters; four siblings: Ruthie Philpott of Jenks; Fran Henry of Walters; Benny Priddy of Corinth, TX and Sherrie Hobgood of Walters; a brother-in-law, Bill Boyer of Walters; 13 grandchildren: Conner and Sydney; Justin; Ryan and Chace; Bryan and Lesli; Race and Keeli; Audra; Tehya; T.J. and Dakota; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandson, other relatives and a host of friends.