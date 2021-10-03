Funeral service for Gloria June Hollister, 73, of Fletcher, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Fletcher Christian Church. Burial will be held 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hollister passed away on Sept. 29, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 73.
Gloria June (Love) Hollister was born Jan. 17, 1948 in Fletcher, to Walter and Hazel (Bridges) Love. She grew up in Fletcher, where she graduated from Fletcher High School in 1966. She married Raymond Hollister on July 21, 1979. The two moved to Portland, Texas in 1981 where she started as a receptionist for First City Bank. June worked hard and eventually worked her way up to Corporation Vice President. When First City Bank sold out, she went to work for Mercantile Bank Corporation where she was the Vice President of Security and Building Management. She oversaw two 20 plus story office buildings. June was a past president of Building Owner and Manager Association in Corpus Christi, Texas. Raymond and June moved back to Fletcher, in October 2010. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the casinos. Each year on her birthday her daughter and son would take her to a new casino. June loved being around her family and spending time with her sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hollister, of the home; daughter, Wendy Dearinger and her husband Michael, of Fletcher; son, Stormy Louthen and his wife Claudia, of Apache; two brothers: Thomas Love and his wife Sandra, of TX and Timmy Love and his wife Connie, of Whitefield; four sisters: Sue Love, of Lawton; Geraldine Mansel, of Elgin; Donna Clark, of Blanchard; and Beatrice Lemons, of TX; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Hazel Love; her son, Philip Louthen and his wife Tanya; two grandchildren: Aundrea Louthen and Dusty Herring; two great-grandchildren: Emery Roney and Sullivan Winters; three sisters: Kay Moore; Peggy Parham; and Maxine McNabb; one brother, Bobby Love; father-in-law, Raymond Allen Hollister; mother-in-law, Alice Brookhouser.