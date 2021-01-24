Gloria I. “Mame” Hamilton has gone to join Col. Bill Hamilton.
She was born Gloria Mae Ireton on Nov. 4, 1926, in Allentown, Pa., and passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, her home for the past 14 years. Gloria grew up in Pennsylvania as the only child of Edward J. and Fannie L. Ireton.
Gloria went to work in Washington DC during World War II. It was there she met and married the love of her life, Capt. William H. Hamilton. They embarked on a life together that led them on many military assignments in the US as well as Germany, China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea. She was a loving and dedicated Army wife and they celebrated 55 wonderful years of marriage before his passing.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Kay Berry, two granddaughters and their husbands, Kimberly Hines and Jennifer Gooden. Gloria was also joyfully blessed with five great grandchildren.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at the Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.
