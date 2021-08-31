Gloria Mae Foster
Sunrise: Nov. 20, 1943
Sunset: Aug. 24, 2021
“Life Reflections”
“Give her for all that her hands have done. And let her works bring her praise at the city gate. (Proverbs 31:31 KJV)
The Life Book of Sister Gloria M. Foster was opened on Nov. 20, 1943 to the proud parents of Curly and Eladie Cains Johnson.
Gloria served her country for two years in the US Marine Corps before completing her teaching degree; getting into her real passion of education. She was with the Lawton Public School District for 30 years. During which time she proceeded to get every child “Hooked on Phonics” and reading above level. Gloria didn’t stop caring about education after retirement; she continued to teach two more years in a Reading Sufficiency Program at the local Lawton Boys and Girls Club. Due to her husband’s illness, Gloria resigned from the program to attack the care and health of her husband until his passing (Jan. 18,2013).
Gloria and Sgt. Major (Retired) Foster joined the Greater Galilee Baptist Church on March 10, 1983. She loved service, worshipping The Lord and served faithfully in the following ministries. Willing Workers Missionary Group, praised God in song in The Greater Galilee Missionary Choir. On Oct. 7, 1985. When Sgt. Major (retired) Foster was ordained as a deacon of Greater Galilee, Gloria accepted the ministry of Deaconess.
This Life Book was closed for Sister Gloria M. Foster at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Memorial Nursing Center in Frederick, with Sister Shirley Winfrey by her side. Gloria was triumphant as possible with the illness of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. “His Lord said to him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou has been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord” Matthew 25: 23 KJV.
She was preceded in death by both parents; Curly and Elzadie Cains Johnson, her husband of 33 years, (Sgt. Major Retired) Herbert M. Foster; four sisters: Lois Doyles, Eula Green, Alice Bell, Joyce Simien and one brother, Clifton Johnson.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memory three daughters: Adrian Bennett; Leah K. Gross and Tristina Harshaw; two sons: First Sgt. (Retired) Bobby R. Bennett Jr. and Ron Hunter; two granddaughters: Calyx Bennett and Gigli Rains; six great-grandchildren: Asher; Shiloh; Raylyn; Graycyn Harshaw and Gia Rains; siblings: Gaynell; Robert; Lester; Amy Johnson and Berry Henry: and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grant Chapel A.M.E.