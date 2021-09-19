Glenn McCarthy Sr. of Lawton went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Lawton.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Glenn was born in Lawton to on July 19, 1955 Silas and Ethelene (Keitharoco) McCarthy Sr. He attended school and was raised in Elgin and Lawton. Glenn was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Glenn enjoyed playing golf, playing basketball loved spending time with his family and friends especially the grandkids. He was an avid OU fan. He loved to terrorize everyone.
He is survived by: ten children and their spouses: Glenn Haumpy McCarthy Jr. and Olivia Aitson; Mary and Danny Lindsey; Pau Tah Lee; Joe and Frances McCarthy; Melinda McCarthy; Teanna McCarthy; Odie Ototivo; Shanice and Luis Puente; Corri and Herman Nesbitt; Glenda Ototivo all of Lawton; 37 grandkids; five great-children; siblings: Mary Morales; Vincent McCarthy Sr.; and Bruce McCarthy all of Elgin, Cheryl and Shan Gachot; Gus and Chris McCarthy; Kenneth and Jodie McCarthy all of Lawton.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Linda McCarthy-Ototivo; parents: Silas and Ethelene McCarthy; brother, Silas McCarthy Jr.; sisters: Janice Medina; Joanna Lials; Donna Victorian; Carlotta McCarthy; sister-in-law, Laura McCarthy; two nephews: Mac McCarthy and Silas McCarthy III.
