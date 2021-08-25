ELGIN — Funeral services for Glenn Doyle McCune, 81, of Elgin, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Cowboy Church Hwy 62. The address to the church is 15513 US Hwy 62, Apache.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, under the direction of Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The family will greet friends on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elgin Home, the address to the Funeral Home is 602 A. Street, Elgin.
For family and friends unable to attend the service it will be recorded and available for playback on the Church’s website: www.cowboychurch62.com.
Glenn Doyle McCune passed away Sunday Aug. 22, 2021, at his home in Elgin, at the age of 81.
Doyle McCune was born Sept. 3, 1939, to Henry Edgar and Rosalee McCune in Lawton. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1958. Doyle received a football scholarship to McMurray College in Abilene, Texas, where he met Pat, his wife of 62 years. Doyle and Patricia (Loper) married on May 29, 1959, in Abilene, Texas. After they married, Doyle and Pat lived in California for a short time returning to Lawton in 1965.
Doyle joined the Lawton Fire Department Aug. 10, 1965, serving his community until his retirement Aug. 27, 1983. After retirement Doyle worked for FAA at Cameron University, Comanche County Detention Center and Lawton Transit Mix. Doyle was an active fundraiser for many local charities. Doyle enjoyed sports, especially OU football. When his sons were young, he coached elementary football and basketball, as the boys moved to junior high and high school he coached from the stands. He mentored many young men while coaching on the field and from the stands. Doyle was blessed to have continued relationships with these young men as they matured to adults.
Doyle is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Tammy Julian and her husband Richard of Fletcher; son, Curtis McCune and his wife Judy of Skiatook; son, Steven McCune and his wife Lisa of Orange, Calif.; seven grandchildren: Colte Julian and his wife Erika Senase of Las Vegas, Nev.; Jonas Fisher and his fiancé Liviy Hansen of Tulsa; Connor McCune and his wife Paige of Jenks; Abby McCune of Chicago, Ill; Sara and Steve Hisel of Halsey, Neb.; Chad McCune and fiancé Paige McKenna of Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Tiffany McCune of Edmond; four great-grandchildren: Marley McCune; Cord Hisel; Millie Hisel; and Jasper Fisher. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Edgar and Roselee; sister, Julia Kley; brothers: Henry, Joe, Jimmy and Robert; mother-in-law, I.V. Ward; sister-in-law, Janice Giesler; and numerous beloved family members who had gone on before.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:
The Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 163, Elgin, OK 73538.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.