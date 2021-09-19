Funeral services for Glenda (Miller) Gabbard, 68, of Elgin, will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin. Burial will follow at the Old Elgin Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. The family will greet friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Glenda Karen (Miller) Gabbard was born April 19, 1953, in Lawton, to Donald (Buck) and Doris Jane Miller. Older siblings, Donna and Joe, rounded out the young family. They attended school in Cyril, El Paso, and Oklahoma City before returning to Elgin. Jane married Kenneth Dodson in 1965, and Nita Jo, Kenneth Ray, and little brother Rodney were added to the family. Glenda played basketball as a guard and was a lifelong Owl fan, graduating from Elgin High School in 1971. In 1976, she married a young Oklahoma Game Ranger, Mike Gabbard, who came to Comanche County intending to stay temporarily. He has now been here 47 years. They celebrated 45 years of happy marriage on July 30th. Son, Travis, was born in 1978 and daughter, Karen, in 1982. Glenda worked for the Bank of Elgin and later at Elgin Schools as Activities Account Custodian where she retired in 2007 after 26 years of service. Glenda was active in church at First Baptist, then helped to form Elgin Crossroads Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, cooked and counseled at Falls Creek, and mentored a great many young girls in missions work as GA’s. Glenda, Karen, and Mike often made Mexico Mission trips with Paradise Valley Baptist Church. Her favorite hobby was scrapbooking, and she made numerous outings with some of her best friends. After retiring, Glenda volunteered her time at the Pregnancy Resource Center in Lawton and joined Mike as a Baptist Disaster Relief volunteer. They worked at hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and ice storms in five states. It was hard work but a great blessing and added many new Christian friends. During this past year, Glenda’s health began to decline, and she recently was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer which caused congestive heart failure. Chemotherapy was started but she became increasingly sick and weak. Her Heavenly Father called her home in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, 2021.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Mike Gabbard, of Elgin; son, Travis Gabbard, of Fletcher; daughter, Karen Brown and her husband DJ, of Healdton; sister, Donna Miller and her husband Tommie, of Paradise Valley; brother, Joe Miller and Cicci, of Las Vegas, NV; brother Rodney Dodson and his wife Cheryl, of Elgin; sister, Nita Jo Cork and her husband Jack, of Cache; sister-in-law, Jeanne Cook, of Fletcher; and beautiful grandchildren: Sadie, Sophie, Mollie, and Henry Brown, who have been the love of her life for the past 13 years. Many happy hours were spent teaching and playing with them. She is also survived by many close nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Buck Miller; mother, Jane Dodson; stepfather, Kenneth Dodson; and brother, Kenneth Ray Dodson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center or the Baptist Disaster Relief Fund.