Glenda Joyce Bynum James was born August 12, 1948 to Callie Beatrice Bynum (Riggs), and Hillie Leon Bynum, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She grew up in Frederick, Oklahoma and attended Frederick Public Schools. In 1965 she moved to Lawton, Oklahoma where she then attended Douglass High School. In 1976 Glenda met and married King James. She worked at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in the mess halls and later ended her career working at Sheridan Road Hotel. She accepted Christ at an early age and had attended several churches before joining with The Church of the Living God. She had several hobbies but loved bingo, spades, and cooking. Glenda always cooked at all the family gatherings. All her friends referred to her as Momma Teasa.
Glenda Bynum James departed this life on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Terrell Riggs, father, Hillie Leon Bynum, step-father, Edward Riggs, her sister, Willie Deloise Johnson, her brothers: Herbert Wilson, Freddie Bynum and Alford Birdine; her nieces: Yvette Wilson and Glynis “Niecie” McNeal, her nephews: William Shepherd, Eddie Bynum and Archie Shepherd.
Glenda James Bynum leaves to cherish her memory her loving devoted son, Freddy L. Bynum (Shelly), a special daughter/granddaughter, whom she raised, Natalia Lopez Williams, granddaughter, Sharice Lopez Williams and grandson, Mark Lopez Williams (Kyiesha). She had four great grandchildren. Her siblings include Evon Allen, sister and brothers, Kyle (Linda) Riggs and Nickolas Riggs, all of Lawton, Oklahoma, a host of nieces and nephews, a very special friend, Edna McDonald and Tina.
Graveside services for Glenda Joyce Bynum James will be on Saturday, Nov. 20,2020, at 12 p.m., at Frederick Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com